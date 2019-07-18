EDGARTOWN, Mass. (AP) — The company planning a major wind farm off the Massachusetts coast is warning the project could be in jeopardy if a federal environmental review stretches on much longer.
Vineyard Wind said Thursday it had informed the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management that if an environmental impact statement is not issued within approximately four to six weeks, it would be "very challenging" to move forward with the project "in its current configuration."
The company had hoped to receive clearance from the agency last week but says it's been told the review is ongoing.
The 84-turbine, 800-megawatt wind farm is key to a 2016 Massachusetts renewable energy law.
Vineyard Wind says it's spoken directly to U.S. Interior Secretary David Bernhardt and has no reason to believe federal officials want to block the project.
