LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — A man was shot while driving on a roadway Wednesday night in Lowell, police said.
He managed to drive himself to a convenience store at a gas station around 10:15 p.m. where he said he had been shot while driving, the Massachusetts State Police said in a statement.
The man was taken to Lowell General Hospital and then to Tufts Medical Center in Boston for treatment and information about his condition was not immediately known.
The police said they shutdown the Lowell Connector, which runs southwest from the city to Interstate 495, to search for evidence and also examined the man's vehicle. Police did not release the man's name.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.