BOSTON (AP) — Protesters are calling for Boston to rename Faneuil Hall, a marketplace building, because its namesake traded and owned slaves.
Demonstrators gathered outside Faneuil Hall on Saturday to call for Mayor Marty Walsh to hold a meeting about changing the name.
The hall was named after merchant Peter Faneuil, who gifted the building to the city in the mid-1700s, WHDH-TV reported. Faneuil traded and owned slaves, according to the National Park Service.
"We believe … that the name of a slave owner should not be attached to a publicly owned building, but more than that we believe that by talking about renaming Faneuil Hall we can have an extended conversation about structural racism in the city," Kevin Peterson, founder of the New Democracy Coalition, said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.