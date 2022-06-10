Demonstrators display a banner and chant slogans during a rally in front of the Statehouse, in Boston, Thursday, June 9, 2022, held in support of allowing immigrants in the country illegally to obtain driver's licenses in Massachusetts. A bill allowing those immigrants to obtain driver's licenses in the state has become law after the state Senate voted Thursday, June 9, to override the veto of Mass. Republican Gov. Charlie Baker. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)