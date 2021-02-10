BOSTON (AP) — Another winter storm brought additional snowfall to the Northeastern United States on Tuesday the region picked up several more inches of accumulation on top of a major snowstorm that hit the region Sunday.
The snow totals where far less than the storm that pushed through the region over the weekend. That storm dumped more than 2 feet (61 centimeters) in some areas.
The National Weather service said Tuesday's snow came down at its steadiest in the Boston region in the mid- to late afternoon.
Logan International Airport advised travelers to check with their airline on the status of their flight due to the wintery weather and to allow for extra time to get to and from the airport.
The weather service also warned that the accumulating snow on Tuesday will create hazardous travel conditions — especially on any untreated roads — in parts of the Northeast, including in areas of New York and Connecticut.
The relatively lighter snowfall is the third snowstorm to hit the region in the past 10 days.
The first storm lumbered into the region beginning on the last day of January and gathered force on Feb. 1, shutting down coronavirus vaccination sites, closing schools and halting transit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.