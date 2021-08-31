This May 29, 2021 photo released by the 5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade/U.S. Marines shows fallen Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, 25, of Lawrence, Mass. Eleven Marines, one Navy sailor and one Army soldier were among the dead, while 18 other U.S. service members were wounded in the Thursday Aug. 26, bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, which was blamed on Afghanistan's offshoot of the Islamic State group. (Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla/U.S. Marines via AP)