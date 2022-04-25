PEMBROKE, Mass. (AP) — A driver was ejected from her vehicle and died following a collision on a highway in Massachusetts, state police said Saturday.
The 54-year-old woman was driving an SUV south on Route 3 in Pembroke. The vehicle came into contact with a pickup truck that was heading the same direction in a sideswipe collision, police said. The SUV rolled over and the drive was ejected and died at the scene, police said.
The other driver wasn't hurt.
Police are investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.