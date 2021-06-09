Acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey makes remarks while visiting the Tobin Community Center, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Boston. The chair of the Boston School Committee, Alexandra Oliver-Dávila, resigned amid criticism of racially charged texts she shared with another member of the committee disparaging families of students, city officials announced Tuesday, June 8. Janey said in a written statement Tuesday that the texts were "unfortunate and unfairly disparaged members of the Boston Public Schools community." (AP Photo/Steven Senne)