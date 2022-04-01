This undated photo made available by the U.S. Marine Corps shows Capt. Ross A. Reynolds, of Leominster, Mass. Officials said an Osprey aircraft crashed Friday, March 18, 2022, in a Norwegian town in the Arctic Circle, killing Capt. Reynolds, and three other Marines. The men were all assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261, Marine Aircraft Group 26, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing stationed at Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo/Capt. Katrina Herrera via AP)