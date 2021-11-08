A counter protester, center left, releases a chemical irritant on a protester who came to attend a Super Happy Fun America and the Refounding Fathers Coalition called, "Rise Against Tyranny Rally," Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, as a scuffle brakes out between the two factions on the Boston Common, in Boston. The counter protesters and demonstrators, opposing mask and vaccine mandates, clashed Sunday, leading to two arrests. (Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via AP)