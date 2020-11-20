FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2019, file photo, Lori Loughlin departs federal court in Boston with her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, left, after a hearing in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal. Giannulli has reported to prison to begin serving his five-month sentence for bribing his daughters’ way into college. Giannulli’s wife, “Full House” actor Lori Loughlin, is already behind bars for her role in the college admissions bribery scheme involving prominent parents and elite schools across the country. She began her two-month prison term late last month. (AP Photo/Philip Marcelo, File)