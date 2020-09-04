BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts is pouring more resources into five communities that are being particularly hard hit by the coronavirus, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Thursday.
Chelsea, Everett, Lawrence, Lynn, and Revere have experienced persistent and dangerously high transmission rates, the Republican governor said at a Statehouse news conference.
"To take a more aggressive approach to dealing with COVID in cities and towns where cases are higher, we've launched a COVID-19 enforcement and intervention team," he said. "And these teams have been working closely with leaders in high risk communities to help identify what's causing the high rates of COVID and how the state and they can work together."
The effort includes increased enforcement, outreach and education to inform people about what they can do to stop the spread of the virus and what resources are available to help them.
The state has set up a website, mass.gov/stopcovid19, and will advertise on billboards and social media in multiple languages, he said.
Revere, just north of Boston, had an average of more than 12 new confirmed coronavirus cases a day in August, about double the July rate, Mayor Brian Arrigo said. The city's positive test rate is more than three times the state average.
The densely populated, working-class city has many residents who live in multifamily and multigenerational homes, he said.
"We continue to see clusters of cases emerge at single addresses," he said.
The city has already canceled all public events and will hold school remotely this fall.
"It would be easy for us to throw up our hands and give up. But instead we have to dig in, and we have to do more," he said. "We have to think of new ways to communicate with our residents. We have to think of new ways to bring awareness to the risk levels, and we have to bring new ways to implement new policies, encourage greater compliance with public health guidelines."
ARCADE LAWSUIT
A Massachusetts video game arcade and bar has filed a lawsuit alleging Baker's executive orders keeping such businesses closed until there is a proven vaccine for COVID-19 is unconstitutional.
Salem-based Bit Bar in its federal suit says the orders violate its free speech and due process rights, and questions why the state's three casinos have been allowed to reopen when it hasn't.
The executive orders "clearly give preferential treatment to casinos over video game arcades, despite there being no conceivable public health or safety related reason for doing so," the suit said.
An email seeking comment was left with the governor's office Thursday.
CULTURAL GRANTS
Nearly 150 Boston arts and cultural organizations are sharing in $815,000 worth of grants from the city's Arts and Culture COVID-19 Fund, the city announced Thursday.
The fund was established this summer with federal stimulus money to support small and mid-sized nonprofits to help them adapt their programs, spaces, and operating models to comply with coronavirus health regulations.
"Supporting the organizations that bring transformative arts programming to every neighborhood in our city is imperative during this unprecedented time," Mayor Marty Walsh said in a statement.
Boston's arts and culture sector typically generates $1.35 billion in total economic activity, according to Americans for the Arts' Arts and Economic Prosperity 5 report, but has been hit hard by the pandemic. The Mass Cultural Council reported that cultural nonprofits in Massachusetts have lost $425 million in revenue with 17,000 jobs.
VIRUS BY THE NUMBERS
Massachusetts public health officials reported nearly 400 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to just under 120,000.
State health officials also confirmed 17 new COVID-19-related deaths across Massachusetts, bringing the state's confirmed coronavirus death toll to 8,870.
The rolling average of the positive test rate is now approximately 0.9%, the state Department of Public Health said.
A look at coronavirus news from around New England:
NEW HAMPSHIRE
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Republican Gov. Chris Sununu said Thursday it’s unrealistic to believe a coronavirus vaccine will be available by Nov. 1 — but that New Hampshire will be prepared to distribute it if it is.
Federal health officials last week instructed states to be ready to begin distribution by Nov. 1, two days before the presidential election. The timing raised suspicion among public health experts about whether the Trump administration intends to rush approval for political gain. Sununu disagreed.
“I don’t see it being politicized at all. They’re just trying to make sure we’re prepared,” he said.
The letter sent to governors from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention asked them to expedite licensing and permitting for vaccine distribution. New Hampshire likely won’t need to do that, Sununu said, because it would use its existing public health network.
“If it comes in early November, we will be ready,” he said. “My sense is, good management would dictate that if they say it’s going to come in the December-January time frame, you’d make sure everyone’s ready on Nov. 1 in case we get lucky,” he said. “I think making sure we’re ready by Nov. 1 is a smart move.”
Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said planning began in June for all the various options without yet knowing whether the vaccine would come directly from manufacturers or from the national strategic stockpile.
“We created a system for every option,” she said. “We’re in a good place when it comes to system development for mass vaccination.”
That doesn’t mean all residents would be able to get vaccinated at once, she cautioned.
“It is not vaccinating 1.3 million people in 30 days. This is going to take multiple months,” she said.
In other coronavirus-related developments:
LEARNING CENTERS
Remote learning centers serving students during the coronavirus pandemic will have to register with the state, Gov. Chris Sununu said Thursday.
With many schools still closed, public and private alternatives are popping up across the nation to watch over children as they study. Sununu said the new verification system will create a framework for such centers to attest to having safety measures in place.
“It ensures that parents or legal guardians who may be in a situation where their school districts have gone remote or may be in a hybrid model have safe options for their kids,” he said.
The verification system does not apply to parents who are at home with their children, or small groups of parents who have hired private instructors with friends or neighbors, he said.
THE NUMBERS
As of Thursday, 7,347 people had tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, an increase of 41 from the previous day. The number of deaths remained at 432. The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire decreased over the past two weeks, going from 21 new cases per day on Aug. 19 to 20 new cases per day on Sept. 2.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia or death.
MAINE
ALFRED, Maine (AP) — An outbreak of the coronavirus has sickened more than 80 people at a Maine jail, and county officials said Thursday they will investigate.
The county will work with the York County Sheriff's Office on a “comprehensive inquiry” into the outbreak that began at York County Jail in Alfred on Aug. 19, County Manager Gregory Zinser said. More than half of the people sickened at the jail have been inmates.
“It is important we start to review and acknowledge actions that have taken place and really conduct an inquiry into what happened,” Zinser said. “How did this happen at the facility with clear protocols in place?”
The county will take appropriate action when it has gathered all the facts, Zinser said.
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention has said there is an overlap between the jail outbreak and a larger outbreak that stems from a Millinocket wedding reception. A staff member from the jail attended the wedding, state authorities have said.
Maine authorities have said the wedding outbreak is linked to more than 140 cases of the virus and two deaths in total. Maine CDC increased the number of deaths from one to two on Thursday.
In other news related to the pandemic in Maine:
THE NUMBERS
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported Thursday that the number of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus in the state increased by 50.
The number of people who have tested positive in Maine stands at 4,617, while the number of COVID-19 patients who have died in Maine is 133, the Maine CDC reported.
The COVID-19 illness results in mild or moderate symptoms in most people, but severe symptoms are more likely in the elderly or those with existing health problems.
CHURCH OUTBREAK
An outbreak at a Sanford church has grown from five to 10 cases, Maine CDC director Nirav Shah said Thursday. The Calvary Baptist Church also appears to have an overlap with the Millinocket wedding outbreak, Maine officials have said.
Shah said the state has not established a direct link between the church and the wedding outbreak. He said he has been in touch with the pastor from the church. The pastor, Todd Bell, officiated the Millinocket wedding.
Shah said the state is tracking the Sanford outbreak “very closely.” He said the state is working to find out how coronavirus could have been introduced to the church community.
JOBLESS CLAIMS UP
The number of unemployment claims has ticked up slightly in Maine, signaling that the pandemic continues to have an impact on the state's economy.
The Maine Department of Labor said Thursday it handled some 3,200 initial unemployment claims last week. That was an increase of about 800 from the previous week.
The Labor Department said about 67,500 workers filed continuing unemployment claims last week, up from 64,100 the previous week. The number of claims has fallen since the spring, but it remains higher than any point in at least the past 10 years, the Portland Press Herald reported.
The department said it has paid out about $1.43 billion in state and federal unemployment claims since mid-March. The department said it also continues to investigate potential cases of unemployment fraud.
RHODE ISLAND
Outdoor classes under tents, designated seats on the school bus, and lunch in the classroom are just some of the changes Rhode Island children might notice when they return to school later this month, Gov. Gina Raimondo said Thursday.
Different schools will have different protocols, but all the changes are designed to avoid crowding and stop the spread of the coronavirus, the Democratic governor said at a news conference to describe a student's typical school day.
“This is going to be hard to open school, no one can deny that, but I want us all to have a can-do attitude. We can do this,” she said.
As soon as a child wakes up in the morning, they or their parents should check to see if they have coronavirus symptoms, she said.
School buses will run with a limited capacity, with open windows and hand sanitizer on board.
Children will be required to wear a mask throughout the day and stay within a small group of other students. Classes in some schools will be held in rooms with open windows, at least while the weather cooperates.
Many schools will give students regular temperature checks.
She also reassured children that there will be recess, but it will look different.
Some schools are requiring children to immediately use hand sanitizer before and after recess, she said.
“Everything we're doing is to prevent crowding," she said. “We can't have crowded dropoffs and pickups."
Raimondo earlier this week said most public school districts have been cleared for full in-person learning on Sept. 14.
Dr. James McDonald of the state Department of Health recommended that students go to school with an extra mask and a personal bottle of hand sanitizer, even though schools will have them on hand.
He also urged kids to resist the urge to hug friends they have not seen in six months.
LOW POSITIVE RATE
The Rhode Island Department of Health on Thursday reported a coronavirus test positive rate of just .7%, which earned praise from the governor.
There were 56 new confirmed cases out of almost 8,500 test results returned.
“It's another good news day for the data," Raimondo said.
The 7-day rolling average of the positivity rate in Rhode Island fell over the past two weeks, going from 2.37% on Aug. 19 to 1.22% on Wednesday, according to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering.
The 7-day rolling average of daily new cases in Rhode Island dropped over the past two weeks, from 95.14 new cases per day on Aug. 19 to 89.14 on Wednesday, Johns Hopkins said.
The department also reported four more coronavirus-related fatalities, for totals of more than 22,100 known cases and 1,055 deaths.
The number of people in the state's hospitals with the disease was 68 as of Tuesday, the latest day for which the information was available, down from 74 the previous day. Seven of those hospitalized patients were in intensive care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.