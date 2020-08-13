FILE - In this June 26, 2018, file photo, then-Suffolk County District Attorney Democratic candidate Rachael Rollins speaks during a forum in Boston. On Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, District Attorney Rollins criticized The Massachusetts Bail Fund for paying for the release of a convicted rapist, who has since been charged with a new rape. A statement from the bail fund said Wednesday that it bails out people based on financial need "regardless of charge or court history" because it believes pretrial detention is "harmful and racist." (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)