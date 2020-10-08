BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker's administration announced the formation of an advisory group Wednesday to help the state prepare to distribute a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as one becomes available.
The group includes medical professionals, public health experts, elected officials, community leaders and infectious disease specialists.
The group's main task will be to advise the administration — including the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and the COVID-19 Command Center — on communication, distribution, and equity issues relating to a COVID-19 vaccine.
The state has actively been working on planning for a COVID-19 vaccine since early August, according to a press release from the administration.
The work of the advisory group builds on the state's experience in distributing approximately 3 million vaccine doses each year and will help strengthen efforts to equitably allocate, distribute and administer a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine.
The Department of Public Health is currently adding another 1,000 clinical sites to 3,000 sites already on the state's vaccine registry to help streamline the distribution and tracking of the vaccine.
HOUSING STABILITY PLEDGE
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announced a "housing stability pledge" Wednesday that he said aims to prevent evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic once a statewide moratorium on evictions and foreclosures ends on Oct. 17.
The pledge asks landlords to honor the federal eviction moratorium; create payment plans with struggling tenants; help connect tenants with resources; and work with tenants with housing vouchers, Walsh said in a press release.
This pledge will aid tenants who are unable to pay their rent due to loss of income during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Walsh, who said 25 landlords have already signed the pledge,
The pledge asks landlords to commit to preserving as many tenancies as possible by honoring a declaration issued by a federal moratorium that protects tenants who are behind in their rent payments from being evicted until Dec. 31.
The moratorium covers tenants who owe rent but have not engaged in nuisance or criminal behavior.
Signing the declaration does not relieve tenants from the obligation to pay rent.
Property owners signing the pledge promise to engage with tenants, learn about their specific situations, and create a payment plan that works for them. If a repayment plan is unrealistic, landlords are asked to work with renters to secure government or philanthropic rental assistance.
VIRUS BY THE NUMBERS
Massachusetts reported 19 newly confirmed coronavirus deaths and more than 500 newly confirmed cases Wednesday, pushing the state's confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 9,342 and its confirmed caseload to more than 133,800.
The seven-day weighted average of positive tests remains just over 1%. The true number of cases is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
There were more than 500 people reported hospitalized Wednesday because of COVID-19, and more than 80 in intensive care units.
FAUCI AT HOLY CROSS
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country's top infectious disease expert, told current students at his Massachusetts alma mater to remain optimistic in the face of the "nightmare" coronavirus pandemic.
Fauci, a 1962 graduate of the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, took questions from students for about 40 minutes during a virtual meeting on Tuesday.
The head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a top member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force acknowledged that this relationship with President Donald Trump is challenging.
"That's something that I would say is a day-by-day challenge," he said. "But it's working."
He told students to remain upbeat and said he thinks the world will likely see a vaccine for the coronavirus by the end of the year.
"One of the things we have to be careful about is despair," he said. He told students to remain hopeful because the pandemic is going to end.
Coronavirus-related developments in New England:
NEW HAMPSHIRE
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Members of a Nashua church are being asked to get tested for the coronavirus after seven people were diagnosed with COVID-19, and state officials are warning residents about scammers promoting cures and treatments. Coronavirus developments in New Hampshire:
CHURCH INFECTIONS
Seven people connected to a Nashua church have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and health officials are asking anyone who attended a multi-day prayer session and other events to get tested.
The Department of Health and Human Services said Wednesday it is investigating a potential outbreak associated with events hosted by Gate City Church, including a Sept. 19-28 prayer session.
Health officials said anyone who attended events associated with the church since Sept. 19 should seek testing. No one answered the phone at the church early Wednesday evening, but according to a notice on the church's website, services will be online for the next few weeks.
“We have had a few of our members test positive for COVID-19 and while we do not operate in fear, we want to take every step necessary to mitigate your exposure and to be safe. Please know that these are not large numbers and understand that these are not Gate City Church Staff,” the website says.
SCAM WARNING
New Hampshire's Bureau of Securities Regulation is warning investors to be wary of online schemes about companies promoting products that can detect, treat or cure the coronavirus.
Barry Glennon, director of the bureau, said pitches may include offers to invest in medical technology or healthcare companies through limited partnerships, penny stock, private offerings, and crowdfunding.
The bureau said common characteristics of the schemes include a focus on fear and anxiety by pushing “safe returns," exploiting trendy assets such as cryptocurrencies or complex foreign currency programs, and referring to returns as “passive income" or “cash flow" and promising monthly payments.
“Be wary of optimistic offers, especially during a crisis,” Glennon said in a statement.
SYMPHONY SUSPENDED
The Portsmouth Symphony Orchestra has suspended the fall part of its 2020-2021 season because of the coronavirus pandemic, the first time in 23 years it it has had to cancel concerts.
“We waited as long as we could, and had a number of scenarios in mind," Susanne Powers, the orchestra's executive director, said in a statement. But she said that the future, “given the directives from the state of New Hampshire, was too much of an unknown" and made planning difficult.
The orchestra is offering a variety of virtual learning and listening experiences.
THE NUMBERS
As of Wednesday, a total of 8,800 people had tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, an increase of 71 from the previous day. Two new deaths were announced, bringing the total to 448.
The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire has risen over the past two weeks from 35 new cases per day on Sept. 22 to 71 new cases per day on Oct. 6.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia or death.
RHODE ISLAND
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo on Wednesday told President Donald Trump to “do your job,” a day after the Republican president said there would be no action before the election on economic stimulus legislation.
The Democratic governor warned of dire consequences for the state if there is no additional coronavirus aid from the federal government.
“The bottom line is, come on, like do your job," she said in response to a question at a news conference. “Be serious, give us some certainty give us some predictability, send us some stimulus, let us know how much, so we can get to the serious work of planning Rhode Island's budget.”
The state is planning for every eventuality, including how to balance the state budget without any additional federal stimulus.
“If we don't get a stimulus, it's going to be awful," Raimondo said. “Layoffs like we’ve never seen in public service, cuts to health care, cuts to education, horrible choices that nobody including myself wants to make.”
Trump later Tuesday tweeted the idea of some piecemeal aid.
VACCINE PREPARATION
Even though it remains uncertain exactly when an effective coronavirus vaccine is available, Rhode Island is already preparing for that time, Raimondo said.
The state is setting aside tens of millions of dollars to ensure that there are adequate resources to distribute a vaccine, and has established a panel of experts not only to assess the safety and efficacy of any potential treatments, but also to advise the administration on how to prioritize distribution, she said.
"We went to make sure in Rhode Island everybody has access to the vaccine, regardless of where you live, rich or poor, immigration status, your neighborhood, whether or not you have insurance, we want to take care of you and we want it to be safe and effective,” she said.
The coronavirus vaccine panel is a subcommittee of the state's existing Vaccine Advisory Committee.
SCHOOL CASES
There have been 260 confirmed cases of the coronavirus among students, faculty and staff in schools since classes resumed in mid-September, but most of those people were working or learning remotely and had not set foot in a school building, Raimondo said.
There have been confirmed cases in 95 schools, but 69 of those schools had one case because of the state's aggressive isolation and contact tracing efforts, she said.
”That means in all of those schools, the system is working," she said.
Only 109 of those positive cases were tested at the state's dedicated K-12 testing sites, while the rest were tested outside the system.
HEALTH DEPARTMENT NUMBERS
The state Department of Health on Wednesday reported 145 new confirmed cases of the disease out of about 9,500 tests, a positivity rate of about 1.5%.
The seven-day rolling average of the positivity rate in Rhode Island has risen slightly over the past two weeks to 1.53% as of Tuesday, according to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering.
That's within Raimondo's goal of keeping the rate lower than 2%.
The state also reported one additional death, a person in their 80s, department Director Nicole Alexander-Scott said.
There date's death toll is now 1,126 people.
There were 107 patients with coronavirus in Rhode Island hospitals on Monday, the most recent date for which the information was available, up from 95 the previous day. Ten were in intensive care.
Twenty-four patients who tested positive were admitted to hospitals on Monday, the highest single-day total since May 25.
MAINE
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A support service for front-line workers during the coronavirus pandemic is being expanded to help teachers and school staff experiencing emotional distress in Maine.
The state’s FrontLine WarmLine is staffed by volunteer professionals including licensed psychiatrists, psychologists, clinical counselors, social workers and nurse practitioners. The staff has been expanded to include retired teachers and educators.
“When you can take care of yourself and be strong in the midst of this chaos and really scary time than they can better serve the students,” Kelli Deveaux, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Education.
The service originally launched in April to help front-line health workers struggling with the pandemic. The volunteers can help with anxiety and grief, and can connect people with additional support.
Educators and school staff are encouraged to call the Maine FrontLine WarmLine at (207) 221-8196 or by texting 898-211.
