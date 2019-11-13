PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — An arctic blast that caused record-setting cold in the Midwest is now spreading shivers across the eastern U.S.
The wintry weather proved deadly in southwestern Michigan, where a man died Tuesday after getting trapped beneath machinery he was using to clear snow.
Temperatures dipped to single digits early Wednesday across parts of the Northeast on the heels of an early-season snowstorm. Forecasters projected even lower temperatures for late Wednesday and early Thursday in some locations.
National Weather Service meteorologist Mark Bloomer in Caribou, Maine, said the frigid airmass is creating mid-winter conditions.
Record low temperatures were recorded Tuesday around New York City; Buffalo, New York; Burlington, Vermont; and parts of Ohio. Records were also broken Wednesday morning in Burlington, parts of Pennsylvania, and as far south as Alabama and Mississippi.
