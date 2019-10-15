FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — The embattled mayor of Fall River has announced he plans to take a leave of absence from office and suspend his reelection campaign as he faces federal charges.
In an interview with The Boston Globe , 27-year-old Mayor Jasiel Correia says he plans to retain the title of mayor as well as his six-figure salary until his term expires in January. But he says he will hand most of his day-to-day duties to Council President Cliff Ponte, who will take over the title of acting mayor. A new mayor will be elected in November.
Correia has pleaded not guilty to federal extortion and fraud charges. The City Council voted to temporarily remove Correia from office last month.
A judge blocked that on Thursday.
