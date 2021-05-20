WEBSTER, Mass. (AP) — A man was killed and a woman was rescued from the second floor of a multi-family home in Webster that caught fire overnight, fire officials said.
The fire was reported about 9:40 p.m. Wednesday, The Telegram & Gazette reported.
Police officers, the first to arrive, radioed that there were people inside, including someone trapped on the second floor.
"When I arrived on scene I had heavy fire blowing out of the side of the building and there was a woman on the roof at the front of the building and the police were trying to get her off the building," Fire Chief Brian Hickey said. "Somebody brought a ladder from one of the neighbor's and they managed to get the ladder up and get her off the building."
Firefighters had to evacuate the building when the fire became too dangerous, he said.
When firefighters reentered the building they found the male victim, the chief said.
Tenants of another unit escaped unharmed. No one was home at a third unit.
No names were released. The cause is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.