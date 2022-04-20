BOSTON (AP) — A shooting at a Boston MBTA station left one person injured on Monday, according to transit police.
Officers were called to the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority's Ruggles Station shortly after 6 p.m. on reports of shots fired. At an area where buses stop for passengers, officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The man was taken to a hospital with injuries that were considered serious but not life-threatening, police said.
No arrests have been made in the shooting. Police said they are investigating and continue to look for suspects.
Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden denounced the shooting and said gun violence "is something that we've really got to lay a hold of and take care of."
"Every time there's a shooting, there are multiple victims," Hayden said, according to WCVB-TV. "There's obviously the victim that's shot, but there's also the community at large."
