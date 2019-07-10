BOSTON (AP) — Four bronze spires that will make up part of a memorial to the victims of the Boston Marathon bombings have been put in place near the finish line.
The spires, ranging in height from about 17 feet (5 meters) to 21 feet (6 meters), will serve as light poles for the memorial. They were installed Wednesday at one of the two locations where pressure cooker bombs detonated on April 15, 2013, killing three people and wounding more than 260 others.
Memorials will eventually stand at both sites and will also honor two police officers who died after the attacks.
Planning began four years ago for the $2 million memorial, and it's since undergone substantial redesign.
Artist Pablo Eduardo has said it's important to meet the hopes and expectations of families who lost loved ones.
