Vice President Michael Pence holds up his face mask advising people to wear them to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus during a visit to Nantucket, Mass., on Saturday afternoon, July 25, 2020, for a campaign fundraising event. Pence and Adm. Brett Giroir met with Massachusetts Gov. Charles Baker at the Nantucket Memorial Airport ARFF Facility Air Rescue and Fire Fighting Facility to discuss COVID-19 response. (Merrily Cassidy/Cape Cod Times via AP, Pool)