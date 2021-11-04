FILE - Framingham, Mass., Mayor Yvonne Spicer, right, faces reporters as U.S. Sen. Edward Markey, D-Mass., left, looks on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Marlborough, Mass. The same day that voters elected Michelle Wu as Boston’s first female and first Asian American mayor, voters in Framingham ousted Yvonne Spicer, the first Black woman to run a city in Massachusetts. The 59-year-old Spicer lost her re-election bid Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021 to 76-year-old fellow Democrat Charlie Sisitsky, (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)