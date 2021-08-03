FILE — Thomas Latanowich, left, is brought into Barnstable District Court in this Friday, April 13, 2018 file photo, for his arraignment in Barnstable, Mass. The trial for Latanowich, who is charged with killing a Massachusetts police officer in 2018, is scheduled to get underway Monday, Aug. 2, 2021 with jury selection. (Steve Heaslip /The Cape Cod Times via AP, File)