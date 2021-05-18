FILE - In this Sunday, May 2, 2021 file photo, patrons seated at outdoor tables at a restaurant converse and dine without masks, in Boston. Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday, May 17 that all remaining COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted in Massachusetts on Memorial Day weekend. Though face coverings will still be mandatory on public and private transportation systems - including rideshares, taxis, ferries, MBTA subways and busses, commuter rail and transportation stations, and in health care facilities and in other settings hosting vulnerable populations like congregate care settings. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)