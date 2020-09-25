BOSTON (AP) — A major Boston hospital is reporting a cluster of COVID-19 cases that has affected five patients and five staffers.
The cases are connected to two inpatient units, Brigham and Women's Hospital said in a statement posted on its website.
The hospital's Infection Control team is investigating the source of the cluster through contact tracing, testing, and staff interviews, according to the statement.
It is also reaching out to staff and patients who may have been exposed, including patients who have been discharged, to arrange for testing. No additional cases have been detected.
The affected areas have also been thoroughly cleaned.
"We have rigorous protocols in place to create and maintain a safe care environment by testing all patients admitted to the hospital, requiring staff to attest to their health daily before working, requiring all staff, patients and visitors to wear hospital-issued masks while on campus, insisting on frequent hand hygiene, frequently cleaning the environment, and enforcing appropriate physical distancing," the statement said.
VIRUS BY THE NUMBERS
Massachusetts reported 15 newly confirmed coronavirus deaths and about 450 newly confirmed cases Thursday, pushing the state's confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 9,150 and its confirmed caseload to more than 126,800.
The seven-day weighted average of positive tests was less than 1%. The true number of cases is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
There were more than 370 people reported hospitalized Thursday because of COVID-19, and more than 70 in intensive care units.
The number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 related deaths at care homes rose to more than 6,000 or about 64% of all confirmed and probable deaths in Massachusetts attributed to the disease.
NURSING HOME VISITS
State health officials announced new guidance Thursday aimed at allowing safe indoor visitation to resume at nursing and rest homes and further expanding indoor visitation options in assisted living residences.
The guidance — which builds on previous recommendation to help protect residents and their loved ones who have been disproportionately harmed by COVID-19 — takes effect Friday.
Under the new guidance, indoor visits should occur within a designated visitation space that is close to the entrance of the facility and allows for social distancing. Visitors must be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and have their temperature checked and residents, staff, and visitors must wear a mask or face covering for the duration of the visit.
Visitors must remain at least 6 feet away from the resident for most of the visit, but there may be physical contact between the resident and visitor so long as precautionary measures are followed such as hand sanitation before and after contact.
A look at coronavirus news from around New England:
NEW HAMPSHIRE
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire restaurants will be allowed to move tables closer together starting Oct. 1 if they install barriers between them, Gov. Chris Sununu said Thursday.
Currently, tables must be placed at least 6 feet apart to reduce the risk of the coronavirus. With the weather getting colder, restaurants have been asking the state to loosen restrictions for indoor dining. Sununu said he rejected requests to allow bars and restaurants to resume the use of dart boards and other games as unsafe, given that they would put players in close proximity to each other. But he believes increasing the number of tables will be ok, with barriers installed.
“We’re very confident we can move forward with this model in a safe manner,” he said.
Earlier Thursday, the chair of the governor’s Economic Reopening Task Force said some restrictions on outdoor dining also will be adjusted in hopes of prolonging that option. Currently, restaurants that serve meals under tents are required to keep all sides open, but the new rules would allow them to drop two or three of the sides to increase warmth. They also would be allowed to use space heaters, pending approval of local fire officials, said D.J. Bettencourt.
The state has not seen outbreaks associated with restaurants, said Beth Daly, chief of the state Bureau of Infectious Disease Control. But based on contact tracing investigations, health officials are concerned that people are letting their guard down when it comes to gathering with friends and family.
“We can’t regulate these settings, backyard barbecues, birthday parties or other types of social gatherings,” she said. “But we want to emphasize that these types of events that occur are potentially high risk for covid-19 transmission.”
In other coronavirus-related developments:
HALLOWEEN SAFETY
The state is recommending that trick-or-treaters consider carrying hand sanitizer if they head out to collect Halloween candy.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has deemed traditional trick-or-treating a high risk activity that should be avoided because of the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Chris Sununu said Thursday communities and individuals should make their own decisions, but the state is offering some tips for those who do participate.
In addition to the suggestion about hand sanitizer, the state recommends trick-or-treaters and those giving out candy wear masks and find ways to stay at least 6 feet away from each other.
“If folks don’t feel safe, if they don’t feel comfortable, they definitely should not partake in either trick-or-treating or providing candy,” Sununu said. “There’s no reason with a little extra precaution we can’t be successful with Halloween.”
The state is following the CDC guidance in telling residents to avoid Halloween parties and large gatherings.
SPECIAL EDUCATION
Private schools that serve students with developmental disabilities are getting $4 million from the state’s allotment of federal coronavirus relief aid, Gov. Chris Sununu said Thursday.
Sununu said the funding will help about 20 approved private special education providers that together have 750 students. While public schools rely on them to educate students with some of the most intensive needs, they had not been eligible for previous education programs. The new fund will help fill that gap, he said.
Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut said direct support to special education providers will reduce the burden on local schools and help students most in need of support.
THE NUMBERS
As of Thursday, 8,044 people had tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, an increase of 37 from the previous day. The number of deaths stood at 438.
The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire has risen over the past two weeks from 28 new cases per day on Sept. 9 to 32 new cases per day on Sept. 23.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia or death.
MAINE
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The coronavirus hospitalization and positivity rates in Maine remain well below national averages despite recent outbreaks in the southern part of the state.
Maine has about one hospitalized patient per 100,000 residents, said Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, on Thursday. The national average is nine per 100,000, he said.
The state's overall positivity rate of 0.6% is also well below the national average of about 5%, Shah said. However, the state is dealing with increased spread of the virus in York County, which is the site of several outbreaks, he said.
One of the outbreaks is at the York County jail and is linked to a larger outbreak stemming from a northern Maine wedding that has sickened more than 170 people and killed eight.
“It's everywhere, in wide circulation across the county,” Shah said. “We've got an ever-shrinking window to put a lid on what's happening in York County.”
A recent outbreak of three positive coronavirus cases stems from a chiropractic office in the York County city of Sanford, Shah said. The state is also investigating an outbreak of 12 cases at Sanford High School.
In other coronavirus-related developments:
SCHOOL FUNDING
Maine school systems will receive another $164 million in federal coronavirus relief to help with health and safety protocols, the state's governor said.
Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat, said the money will be distributed to school systems using a weighted formula developed by the Maine Department of Education and school superintendents. The funds are in addition to $165 million provided earlier this year.
"This funding helps ensure that our schools are best equipped as they can be to meet the challenges they face now as well as any that may arise this fall," Mills said.
The first round of funding was heavily used for facility and technology upgrades needed to safely return to school, said Eileen King, executive director of the Maine School Superintendents Association. The second round will help school officials address “continued needs that arise from evolving and flexible plans,” she said.
THE NUMBERS
An additional 43 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the state, the Maine Center for Disease Control said Thursday.
The total number of confirmed cases is more than 5,200, the Maine CDC said. The number of deaths remained 140. The average number of new cases per day increased to 38. It was 28 a week ago.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.