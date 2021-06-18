BOSTON (AP) — A former Boston police sergeant has pleaded guilty to collecting more than $25,000 in fraudulent overtime pay while working at the department's evidence locker, federal prosecutors said.
Gerard O'Brien, 62, of Braintree, pleaded guilty on Thursday to conspiracy to commit theft concerning programs receiving federal funds and embezzlement from an agency receiving federal funds, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney's office in Boston.
O'Brien was one of nine current and retired officers charged in connection with the scheme in September. Four more have since been implicated. A total of more than $250,000 was embezzled, federal authorities have said.
O'Brien collected the fraudulent overtime pay from December 2016 until February 2019 when he left work shifts early, prosecutors said.
He faces up to 15 years in prison at sentencing scheduled for Oct. 28.
