ABINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say the shooting deaths of a family of five found in their Massachusetts home on Monday were a murder-suicide.
Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz issued a statement Wednesday. He says the medical examiner determined the deaths of 40-year-old Deirdre Zaccardi and her three children, 11-year-old Alexis Zaccardi and 9-year-old twins Nathaniel and Kathryn Zaccardi, were homicides.
Cruz says the medical examiner also found that Zaccardi's husband, 43-year-old Joseph Zaccardi, shot himself, and ruled the case a murder-suicide.
The family members were found in an Abington condominium complex Monday morning by a relative who showed up to take the children to school.
State Police detectives continue investigating.
The victims' relatives called the slayings "an unfathomable loss."
Abington, a town of about 16,000 people, is about 20 miles (30 kilometers) south of Boston.
