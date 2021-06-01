FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2015, file photo, Attorney General Eric Holder and Vice President Joe Biden award the Medal of Valor to Sgt. Jeffrey Pugliese from the Watertown, Mass., Police Department, during a ceremony in the Old Executive Office Building at the White House Complex in Washington. Pugliese, a suburban Boston police officer who became a national hero in 2013 when he tackled one of the Boston Marathon bombers, retired from the only job he ever wanted on Monday June 1, 2021, after more than 41 years on the force. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)