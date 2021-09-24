BOSTON (AP) — GBH News in Boston has hired an award-winning journalist with a background in public media to oversee news content and editorial strategy across all platforms, management announced Thursday.
Lee Hill will take over as executive editor in mid-November.
Hill is currently executive producer for "The Takeaway" at WNYC in New York, where he oversees editorial strategy, production, and planning of content across platforms.
GBH News delivers news content on Boston's local NPR radio station, television and online.
Hill's "outstanding journalism credentials will add to the success of GBH News and help us find innovative ways to reach and engage our expanding audience," General Manager Pam Johnston said in a statement.
In the newly created position, Hill will be expected to reinforce the impact and importance of local coverage.
"I am beyond excited to join the powerhouse brand of GBH and its stellar journalists to help an even broader range of Bostonians locate themselves in the stories that shape their world," said Hill, a graduate of Howard University. "We'll work to bring original, thought-provoking local news stories to audiences wherever they are — across all platforms, including in-person."
