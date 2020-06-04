Woburn, MA (01801)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 67F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 67F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.