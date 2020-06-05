WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A private Massachusetts university has received city approval to build a four-story dormitory that will house 384 students.
The Worcester Planning Board voted to allow Worcester Polytechnic Institute to remove a section of street and build at the site of an existing dorm complex called Salisbury Estates, the Telegram & Gazette reported.
Salisbury Estates consists of eight two-story buildings that have served as student housing since 1993. The university plans demolish six of the buildings and renovate the others.
The new dormitory will have 256 units housing house 384 students.
