BOSTON (AP) — A man who was shot in Boston earlier this month has died of his injuries, police said.
The man was taken to a hospital Jan. 6 after being found by officers responding to a report of a shooting on Morton Street in the city's Dorchester neighborhood, Boston police said. He died of the injuries on Thursday.
The man's name was not immediately released. Boston police are investigating and have asked for help from anyone with information about the shooting.
