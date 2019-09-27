FILE - This undated file photo provided by the U.S. Marshals Service shows Catherine Greig, longtime girlfriend of Whitey Bulger, captured with Bulger in 2011 in Santa Monica, Calif. Greig pleaded guilty and received an eight-year sentence for identity fraud and conspiracy to harbor a fugitive. The Boston Globe reported on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, that Greig, 68, is serving the final year of her sentence in home confinement while living in a home in Hingham, Mass., that is owned by a daughter and son-in-law of Whitey Bulger's brother, William Bulger, the former president of the Massachusetts Senate. (AP Photo/U.S. Marshals Service, File)