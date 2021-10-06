FILE — A passerby wears a mask out of concern for the coronavirus while walking past a storefront window, in this Thursday, June 11, 2020, file photo, in Boston. What the "new normal" of a post-pandemic economy in Massachusetts might look like is the subject of a report released Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, by Massachusetts Senate leaders, who argued that just returning to the pre-2020 way of doing things isn't good enough. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)