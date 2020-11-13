Priscilla Flint-Banks holds a photograph of her 87-year-old mother, Ruby Mae Kinney, who died during April of COVID-19, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston. Once a coronavirus hot spot, Massachusetts was seen as a model for infection control this summer as coronavirus cases and deaths dwindled. Now, experts are warning the state could be headed for a bleak winter as its cases climb once again and confirmed deaths surpass 10,000. Massachusetts hit 10,015 confirmed coronavirus deaths on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 nearly nine months after the state’s initial case was detected. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)