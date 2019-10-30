SALEM, Mass. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts say two officers and a suspect have been injured in an early morning officer-involved shooting.
Salem police Sgt Michael Dunn says two officers were approaching what they described as a suspicious vehicle at an industrial park just after 1 a.m. Wednesday when the car drove toward them.
One officer opened fire, grazing the driver on the arm.
The officers were hurt trying to avoid the oncoming vehicle.
The suspect drove away but crashed his vehicle. He then jumped into the harbor before he was pulled from the water and sent to the hospital. The officers were also brought to the hospital for evaluation.
No names were released.
