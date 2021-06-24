A photo album, that had been recently stolen from the Massachusetts bar made famous in Sebastian Junger's 1997 book "The Perfect Storm" and the 2000 movie of the same name, sits at a table along with a note of apology after it was returned, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Gloucester, Mass. The album, which contained irreplaceable pictures of regulars — some deceased — along with George Clooney, Mark Wahlberg and other stars of the Oscar-nominated movie was kept under the bar, but always made available to curious patrons who wanted to take a look. (Sean Horgan/ Gloucester Daily Times via AP)