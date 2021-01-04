BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (AP) — A Massachusetts man has died in an off-road Jeep crash in Rhode Island, the Providence Journal reported.
Burrillville police say the man was a passenger in a Jeep driven by Anthony Pollini, 19, of Rockland, Massachusetts, early Sunday morning. The Jeep rolled over on an off-road hill near a trail that runs through the state-owned George Washington Management area.
The man was flown to UMass Medical Center in Worcester, where he was pronounced dead.
