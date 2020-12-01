NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — The attorney for a suspect in a shooting in New Bedford last week that left one man dead and another injured asked Monday at the arraignment that his client undergo a competency evaluation.
Jon Zell, 18, of Mattapoisett was held without bail after pleading not guilty to murder and several other charges in district court. It was not clear when the evaluation would take place.
His attorney, James Caramanica, also asked the judge to revoke Zell's bail in a pending juvenile case. If bail is revoked, Zell would be sent to a juvenile center where he would receive better care than at the county jail, Caramanica said.
Prosecutors allege Zell shot two people on Friday morning. One victim, identified as Angel Cruz, 40, was taken to St. Luke's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
A second victim got into a car and was driving to the hospital when he crashed. He was taken to St. Luke's Hospital before being transferred to Rhode Island Hospital. His name was not released.
The suspect was tracked down about 45 minutes later. He fired at police, according to a statement from the Bristol District Attorney's office, but no officers were hurt and they did not return fire.
