Woburn, MA (01801)

Today

A few showers this evening, becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 43F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

A few showers this evening, becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 43F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.