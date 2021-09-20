BOSTON (AP) — Boston University has planned a memorial service for the professor apparently killed in a fall from a closed staircase.
The service for David K. Jones, an associate professor in the university's School of Public Health, is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.
Jones, 40, of Milton, went out for a run on Sept. 11 and was found dead underneath a rusted out staircase near the JFK MBTA stop, according to state police. The staircase has been closed for 20 months and was blocked off at both ends, authorities said.
It is estimated he fell about 20 feet.
The death and how he accessed the stairs remain under investigation.
Jones is survived by his wife, Sarah Sacuto, as well as their three children.
"Our lives were changed forever last weekend with the sudden, tragic and preventable passing of our beloved father, husband, son, brother David Kline Jones," his family said in a statement posted on social media. "Our hope is that this unimaginable tragic loss will foster a renewed commitment to create safe and healthy environments for all people."
According to his online biography, he was a New York City native with degrees from McGill University, the University of North Carolina and the University of Michigan.
