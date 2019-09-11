BOSTON (AP) — A blown motor on a train entering a Boston subway station briefly caused smoke in the station.
A spokesman for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority say a train entering Andrew Station on the Red Line on Tuesday afternoon experienced a motor problem, which created some smoke.
The train was removed from service and the smoke was cleared by ventilation fans.
The T also tweeted that the tracks were inspected.
The incident caused about a 15-minute gap in northbound service, but normal service has since been restored.
