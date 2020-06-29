SOMERSET, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts couple was found shot dead in their home Saturday, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III's office.
Somerset police received a 911 call from a relative stating she had found Amber Pereira, 30, and Joshua Pereira, 31, dead in their home at around 8 a.m., Quinn's office said.
A gun was found under Joshua Pereira's body, and investigators learned the couple had separated and he'd recently moved out of the home, Quinn's office said.
Witnesses also heard multiple gunshots from inside the home shortly after Joshua Pereira arrived that morning, Quinn's office said.
The state medical examiner's office is conducting the autopsies and the incident remains under investigation.
