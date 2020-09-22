A statue of the Native Sachem (leader) Massasoit looks out over the traditional point of arrival of the Pilgrims on the Mayflower in 1620, in Plymouth, Mass., Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. In the years preceding the Pilgrims' arrival, the Native inhabitants of southern New England had been ravaged by what some scientists refer to as a "virgin soil" epidemic. The unidentified disease, perhaps introduced by European fishermen who plied the waters from Maine to Narragansett Bay, burned through village after village, killing up to 90 percent of some tribes. (AP Photo/David Goldman)