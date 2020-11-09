PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A missing teenage girl from western Massachusetts has been located in upstate New York, Massachusetts state police said Monday.
The agency said 13-year-old Roos Bajanth was located by New York State Police at a house in Schenectady.
State police said the circumstances of her disappearance remain under investigation. It deferred further inquiries to the Pittsfield Police Department.
Massachusetts authorities said Bajanth left her Pittsfield home Sunday night and may have travelled to upstate New York with a man she met online.
