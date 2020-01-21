FILE - In a Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 file photo, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker speaks to the media after a private meeting with Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, in Providence, R.I. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker has apologized for using the word “rant” to describe U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley's remarks Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, during an event honoring Martin Luther King Jr. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)