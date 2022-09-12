BOSTON (AP) — Smoke from western wildfires is producing hazy conditions throughout New England, as well as the possibility of vibrant sunsets.
The National Weather Service's offices in Boston and Burlington said Saturday that smoke moving eastward could make the sky appear "milky" or hazy throughout much of New England.
Lingering in the air, smoke particulates could also create conditions for particularly colorful sunsets.
While smoke can worsen air quality, the National Weather Service's Burlington office said the smoke now affecting New England's skies should be too high in the atmosphere to cause problems for anyone on the ground.
Firefighters in California and several other western states are currently battling several wildfires during what has been an unusually dry and hot summer in the region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.