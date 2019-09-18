DEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — A man who caused a panic at a Massachusetts mall when he opened fire at a member of a rival gang has been sentenced to up to six years in prison.
Michael Spence was sentenced Tuesday in Norfolk Superior Court, despite trying to withdraw guilty pleas to charges including armed assault to murder he had agreed to last week.
Prosecutors say the 26-year-old Quincy man ran into a rival gang member in a store at the South Shore Plaza in Braintree on a Friday night in February 2017 and opened fire.
Police say the shooting caused chaos, as hundreds of shoppers ran and police SWAT teams descended on the scene. No one was shot.
Spence fled the mall and ditched the gun behind a bush, but was arrested the next day.
