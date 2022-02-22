Woburn, MA (01801)

Today

Cloudy this morning with showers during the afternoon. High 49F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy with periods of rain this evening. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.