UXBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Two people have died in a head-on crash involving a car and a dump truck in Uxbridge, police said.
The eastbound truck and the westbound sedan crashed on Route 16 near the Mendon line late Wednesday morning.
Both drivers died. Neither vehicle had passengers.
Police Chief Marc Montminy said one of the vehicles crossed the center line.
The impact sent the truck off the road and down an embankment where it came to rest on the driver's side.
The names of the victims were not made public and the crash remains under investigation.
The road was closed for several hours.
