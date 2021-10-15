BOSTON (AP) — The number of new daily cases of COVID-19 increased by more than 1,500 on Thursday, while the number of newly confirmed coronavirus deaths in Massachusetts rose by 14.
The new numbers pushed the state's confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 18,427 since the start of the pandemic, while its confirmed caseload rose to nearly 776,000.
There were nearly 570 people reported hospitalized Thursday because of confirmed cases of COVID-19, with about 140 in intensive care units.
The average age of those who have died from COVID-19 was 72.
The true number of cases is likely higher because studies suggest some people can be infected and not feel sick.
More than 4.6 million people in Massachusetts have been fully immunized against COVID-19 with more than 226,000 people having received booster shots.
